Preity Zinta Says She's Loving 'Burp Clothes, Diapers and Babies', Shares Adorable Photo

Beautiful and the bubbly Preity Zinta ruled the hearts of Bollywood fans, acting in a number of successful films like Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste and many others. She tied the knot with financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016 at an intimate affair in California. The couple became parents to twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 17, 2021. Now giving a pleasant surprise to her fans, she posted an adorable photo with her baby on Instagram.

“Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all," she captioned the picture which does not reveal the face of her child.

The heart melting photo of Preity with her kid was loved by many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra. All of them reacted with heart emojis, while Patralekhaa dropped three eye-heart emojis with “oh myyy" reaction.

One user jokingly remarked, “Aa Gaye Din Nikkar Change Karne Ke Apke Bhi Madam, khair congratulations (The diaper changing days have arrived madam. Congratulations though)."

Preity last month shared a picture with her mother Nilprabha Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family," she said.

The 46-year-old is on a long sabbatical from acting as her last major role was in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol. She, however, has made cameo appearances in several films, and will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

