Preity Zinta Set for Bollywood Comeback After Becoming Mother: Report

Preity Zinta is making a comeback in Bollywood with filmmaker Danish Renzu’s untitled film, which is set in Kashmir. Reportedly, Preity will play a courageous Kashmiri mother. Although there is no official confirmation on the film just yet, but work on it has already begun.

ETimes quoted a source privy to details saying, “The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway. Preity is open to taking up more projects. In fact, she already has 2-3 films in the pipeline and is looking forward to sign more projects."

Meanwhile, Preity announced becoming a mother via surrogacy. She and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, recently. The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added: “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.

