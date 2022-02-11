Preity Zinta to Miss IPL Auction This Year; Actress Says She ‘Cannot Leave Her Little Ones Alone’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy last year, and since then, the actress has been sharing her experiences on social media. The Koi Mil Gaya actress, who is also the co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, took to Instagram on Friday and shared that this year, she won’t be able to travel to India for the IPL auction, as she has her little ones to take care of.

The Koi Mil Gaya star shared a throwback picture of herself from the auction. The picture sees the actress donning a white camisole top and a matching blazer that had a Kings XI Punjab logo on it. Keeping the COVID-19 mandate in mind, the actress had a blingy faca mask on. The actress looked beautiful as she dressed up for the mega event.

Taking to the captions, the Veer Zaara star shared that she cannot leave her babies and travel to India. “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team," wrote Preity.

The actress even asked her fans if they have any player suggestions or recommendations. “ I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears , #iplauction #throwback"and added a smiling with star eyes emoticon.

As soon as the Kya Kehna actress shared the post on the photo-sharing platform, scores of Preity’s fans chimed into the comments section to give their suggestions for her team.

Preity Zinta is an avid social media user and likes to update her fans on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Earlier on her birthday, the actress had shared glimpses of her celebratory day by sharing a picture with her husband Gene. While sharing the post, she also wrote a wholesome note. It read, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sanitising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. Inspite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair #famjam #ting."

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia.

