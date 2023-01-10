Preity Zinta Wishes ‘Darling’ Hrithik Roshan On Birthday With a Throwback Picture; Check Here

Bollywood’s popular star, Hrithik Roshan, is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Fans and other celebrities have been wishing the Vikram Vedha actor on his special day. But it was Preity Zinta’s heartfelt social media post for her ‘darling’ that caught our attention. The actress shares an excellent rapport with Hrithik and together they have delivered many hits like Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Koi Mil Gaya. She shared a famous throwback photo and reminisced about ‘how completely happy’ they both were when it was clicked.

Preity Zinta took the internet on a nostalgia trip as she uploaded a snap on her Instagram. It is a cropped photo from the cover of a magazine’s April 2004 edition. The photo featured Hrithik and Preity dressed in an all-black ensemble and holding their awards while posing for the camera together.

Advertisement

Preity Zinta also penned a heart-warming and sweet note for her ‘darling’. It read, “Happy Birthday my darling Hrithik Roshan. Wishing you so much joy, success, happiness and good health today, tomorrow and every day". Talking about the photo, she further added, “This photo always reminds me of how completely happy we both were when we took this photo and what a laughing fit we had later. I hope to always see you happy, smiling and shining like this".

The post was liked by Hrithik Roshan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Abhay Deol. It also garnered much attention from netizens as they flocked to the comment section to wish Hrithik. One user wrote, “Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan I love the movie Mission Kashmir and Koi Mil Gaya. Especially the music video of the movie Haila Haila. You are the best acting couple along with Preity. Good luck!" Another fan pointed out, “Kitne sal purani photo madam aapke (It’s such an old photo, madam)." One netizen wrote, “Old is gold." Check out Preity Zinta’s post here:

Advertisement

Last year too, Preity Zinta shared a funny photo of Hrithik Roshan to wish the star on his birthday. “Happy birthday my darling Hrithik Roshan. Sorry had to post this photo because it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile and shine today, tomorrow and always. Love you loads," she had written.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. He is currently gearing up for his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone for Fighter. He also has Krrish 4 lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here