Prem Chopra Turns 87: How the Veteran Actor is Related to the Kapoors and Other B-Town Celebs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PREM CHOPRA: Actor Prem Chopra is celebrating his 87th birthday today. With his portrayal of villainous roles on screen, Chopra stunned the whole film industry and carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. In his distinguished career spanning nearly six decades, Chopra has appeared in more than 350 Hindi and Punjabi films.

His works are highly regarded by the public. However, there is another factor that draws the audience’s attention: Prem Chopra’s relationship with the Kapoors and other Bollywood stars. Therefore, on his birthday, we have dug out some facts about the Do Anjaane actor to describe his relations with some other members of the film fraternity.

Prem Chopra’s relation with the Kapoors

Prem Chopra married Uma Malhotra in 1969. She is the sibling of Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor, and Prem Nath. Prem Chopra shares a close bond with the Kapoors due to their family dynamics. He is the uncle of Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.

Prem Chopra, who is Rishi Kapoor’s uncle, was quite devastated after the actor died in 2020. The veteran star recalled how Rishi had attended his birthday bash a year before after returning from the United States.

Prem Chopra’s relation with the Sharman Joshi

Prem Chopra and Sharman Joshi share a very intriguing relationship. Many people might not even be aware that they are related. Sharman Joshi is married to Prem Chopra’s daughter, Prerna Chopra. So, Sharman Joshi is the son-in-law of Prem Chopra.

Prem Chopra’s relationship with a few other celebs from Bollywood

Prem Chopra is married to Uma, and the couple have three daughters: Rakita Chopra, Punita Chopra, and Prerna Chopra. Rakita is married to Rahul Nanda, the son of author and screenwriter Gulshan Nanda. Punita runs Wind Chimes Preschool in Bandra, Mumbai, and is married to singer and television actor Vikas Bhalla. And Sharman Joshi, a Bollywood actor, is Prerna’s husband.

On the work front, Prem Chopra was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. He essayed the role of a father in the movie.

