Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s Film KD to Have Malashree’s Daughter Radhana Ram As Female Lead?

Director Prem’s ninth film KD, starring actor Dhruva Sarja, is set to release in five languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. This project is going to be Prem’s first pan-India film.

Meanwhile, several reports about the female lead of the film have surfaced in the recent past.

According to the sources, Malashree’s daughter Radhana Ram will be acting in KD alongside Dhruva Sarja. This news has now become the talk of the town. KD is touted to be set in the 1970s, and according to a source, many real-life characters are likely to appear in the movie.

Going by the title teaser, KD looks like an out-and-out mass entertainer and has garnered a huge response online.

However, earlier it was rumoured that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been chosen as the villain for this movie.

The director, who does not often reveal too much about the film, hasn’t uttered a word about whether or not Radhana Ram will feature as the female lead.

Apart from this, the movie is being bankrolled by KVN Productions. Arjun Janya has been roped in to score music for the film and William David is in charge of cinematography.

