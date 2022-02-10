Premgi Amaren, Vinaita Sivakumar Seeing Each Other? Details Inside

Looks like actor and music composer Premgi Amaren has finally bid farewell to bachelorhood. The actor, most popular for his comic timing in Saroja, has reportedly fallen in love with singer Vinaita Sivakumar.

The buzz gained momentum after Vinaita shared a picture with Premgi on Instagram. Tagging Premgi, Vinaita wrote, “and in your eyes, you are holding mine". She added, “Baby I am dancing in the dark with you between my arms".

Premgi had initially aspired to be a filmmaker but started his career as an assistant to music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan is Premgi’s cousin. Premgi soon became an independent music director with the film Niyabagam Varuthe. Premgi has acted in 31 films. His film Poochandi is at the pre-production stage.

Premgi has appeared predominantly in his brother Venkat Prabhu’s directorials.

Besides these ventures, Premgi will also be playing a pivotal role in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film SK 20. Co-producer and partner at Sivakarthikeyan’s productions, Kalai Arasu has announced the beginning of the film in a tweet.

Navin Polishetty will also be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in this film. Premgi will be joining the shoot from February 13, according to reports. An announcement regarding cast and crew will be made soon.

Vinaita has carved a niche for herself as a playback singer. She became popular with the release of her 2010 song Theeradhu Vilaiyattu Pillai. She was also praised for her voice in the song Poovum Poovum from the film Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. The song has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The talented playback singer has also provided her vocals to the song Naan Sirithaal Deepavali. Vinaita is also a part of the music video series The Humming Queen. This series contains mellifluent songs by late singer Swarnalatha. Besides Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vinaita has also worked with a lot of other talented music composers like Thaman, Dharan etc.

