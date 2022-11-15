Pretty In Pink! Disha Patani Looks Gorgeous As She Sports Crop Top and Shorts; Watch Video

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and is known for having a svelte silhouette and fit body. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof. Meanwhile, the Baaghi 2 actress often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. The actress is often spotted in the city flaunting her super-toned body. Maintaining the trajectory, Disha was spotted in the town, donning pink athleisure wear and needless to say the diva looked pretty in pink.

In the video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Disha looks stunning as she smiles at the camera. The actress donned an all pink look - wearing a pink crop top and matching shorts. She added a pink New York cap and rounded off her look with a pair of white slippers. The MS Dhoni actress looks gorgeous in the video, in the sans make up look, with her shiny locks left open in the air.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing application, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the beautiful actress. One fan commented, “❤️ So sweet ❤️," another wrote, “So cute." A third fan commented, “Cutest ❤️."

Meanwhile, the Malang actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her, dancing flawlessly with her dance partners in the Manike version of Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. In the caption of the video, Disha wrote, “and THAT’s how it’s done! When are you doing yours?" And, the fans have flooded the comment section with love and several heart emojis."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, she will next star in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang has also been announced.

