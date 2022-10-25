‘Pride Of Kannada Cinema’: Head Bush Star Dhananjaya on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

After superstar Yash, Rishab Shetty is yet another Sandalwood star, who has created euphoria among audiences across India. His blockbuster Kannada film Kantara has been garnering immense love from all corners of the country. The action thriller has managed to bowl over everyone, from celebrities to political figures and film critics to the masses.

Now, the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon and heap praises on Kantara is actor Dhananjaya, also popularly known as Daali. On Monday, October 24, the Thothapuri star shared his review of the critically lauded film on Twitter. In his tweet, he revealed that he couldn’t watch the film earlier because of being busy with his latest film - Head Bush.

Dhananjaya added that he has become a fan of Rishab Shetty as a writer, director as well as actor after watching Kantara. The 36-year-old actor wrote, “I became a fan of my dear friend Rishabh’s inner writer, actor and director. What an experience it was!!!" He also praised Kantara’s lead actress, Sapthami Gowda, for her innocence. “Kantara is definitely our pride, pride of Kannada cinema," concluded Dhananjaya.

In the following tweet, the Monsoon Raaga actor lauded producer Vijay Kiragandur for backing such stories under his banner of Hombale Films, which also produced the KFG film franchise.

Meanwhile, Kantara continues to rule the box office across the country. The Rishab Shetty directorial, which was produced on a small budget, reportedly went on to mint over Rs 170 crores in India. The Kannada film also did an impressive business of Rs 18 crores overseas. With a total collection of Rs 188 crores so far, Kantara has replaced Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to become the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, following the lead of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Considering Kantara’s ongoing craze among audiences, trade analysts believe it will soon cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office.

