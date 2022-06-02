Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Arrive In UK Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially arrived in the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations honouring her 70th year on the throne. The two have landed in the British capital city along with their children - Archie and Lillibet, reports Daily Mail. This will be the first time that the couple’s youngest child, Lillibet, will be meeting Queen Elizabeth. Lillibet will be meeting the British monarch ahead of her first birthday on June 4.

According to People, the couple along with their children will be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony, where Queen Elizabeth will be present on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, Meghan and Harry will not be accompanying the queen on the balcony. Traditionally extended members of the royal family watch a flypast during Trooping the Colour, along with Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, People reported that it was announced that only working royals and some of their children will gather on the balcony. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be watching the annual Trooping parade from the Major General’s Office, reports People.

Harry and Meghan had stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, and the couple moved to the US. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the couple had made some shocking revelations about the British royal family and how the staff had created a hostile environment for the American actress.

Meghan had also pointed out that certain members of the family were concerned about her first child’s skin colour, which was a glaring insight into the monarchy’s problematic racist outlook.

According to TMZ, the couple and their children are being provided high-level police security while in England for the Jubilee events they attend. The family will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage, mentions the report.

