Prince Pre-Release Event: GN Anbu Cheliyan Compares Sivakarthikeyan To Rajinikanth

Sivakarthikeyan, after cementing a distinct place for himself in Tamil cinema, is all set to win over the Telugu audience with his highly anticipated bilingual film, Prince. The mass entertainer is slated to release in theatres on October 21, a couple of days before Diwali. Ahead of Prince’s release, the makers held a grand pre-release event for the film’s Telugu version in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, October 18.

The event marked the presence of the film’s entire cast and crew, along with Vijay Deverakonda and Harish Shankar as the chief guests. At the event, Prince’s distributor in Tamil Nadu, GN Anbu Cheliyan, showered lead actor Sivakarthikeyan with oodles of praise.

During his speech, Cheliyan even went on to compare the Don star to the likes of legendary actors like the late MGR, Rajinikanth, and Vijay. The distributor-producer said that there are only a few male actors who’ve become everyone’s favourite, and Sivakarthikeyan has managed to do so after MGR, Rajinikanth, and Vijay.

GN Anbu Cheliyan added saying he’s happy to distribute Prince in Tamil Nadu under his banner. He also revealed that they’re trying to release the upcoming film in about 650 theatres across the state. Cheliyan ended his speech by expressing that this Diwali will be Sivakarthikeyan’s Diwali.

At the Hyderabad event, Sivakarthikeyan shed some light on the film’s plot. In his speech, as quoted by OTT Play, the 37-year-old actor shared, “The story is about a small-town boy falling for a British woman and he has narrated it hilariously. After Doctor and Don, I’m sure Prince will win your hearts."

Directed by KV Anudeep, Prince is billed as an out-and-out family entertainer. The film is jointly produced under the banners of Suresh Productions, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Shanthi Talkies. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, its star cast also boasts of Maria Riaboshapka, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang and Suresh Babu. among others, in key roles. On the technical front, Prince’s songs and the background score have been composed by Thaman S while its editing and cinematography have been helmed by Praveen KL and Manoj Paramahamsa respectively.

