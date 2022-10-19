Prince Pre-Release Event: Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Fans Swooning Over His Charming Look

Apart from his acting prowess, Vijay Deverakonda is also known for setting trends when it comes to fashion for men in India. Recently, the Liger star attended fellow star Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Prince’s pre-release event. But what stole the limelight was his keen fashion pick which was a perfect combination of ethnic and modern accents. Photos of Vijay Deverakonda’s appearance at the event have gone viral on social media leaving fans swooning over his good looks and charming personality.

For the event, Vijay Deverakonda donned a black sherwani that was accentuated with a floral design. He gave it a South Indian twist, by pairing his crisped iron kurta with a lungi. His rugged beard and perfectly gelled hair completed his entire look. Fans of the star have flooded the internet lauding his appearance and hailing him as ‘charming’. Here’s what fans are saying:

The release of Prince is just around the corner and the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote it to the masses. Directed and written by Anudeep KV, the comedy-drama movie also stars Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka in pivotal roles alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a professor who falls in love with a young British woman as they begin to work in the same school. The vast cultural differences lead to a series of comic errors in their love story. Prince will hit the big screens on October 21.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen opposite Ananya Panday in the Pan-India flick Liger. He will next be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi. Bankrolled under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is scheduled for a release in the month of December coinciding with Christmas 2022.

