Prince Star Sivakarthikeyan Tells Vijay Deverakonda 'Let's Do a Film Together'; Liger Actor Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda is rooting for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie Prince and the Liger star is showing his support in both action and words. Just days ahead of the movie’s release, the makers organised a pre-launch event for Prince in Hyderabad. Along with the crew of the film including Sivakarthikeya, music composer Thaman, director Anudeep KV and Maria Ryaboshapka, the event was also attended by Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. Not only did he grace the event, but a glimpse of his amicable bond with Sivakarthikeyan was also displayed when the two spoke highly of each other.

According to India Glitz, when Sivakarthikeyan appeared on the stage, he hailed Vijay Deverakonda as one of the ‘smartest heroes’ in Indian cinema. The Prince actor revealed that Deverkonda’s Geetha Govindam still remains one of his favourite films. The excitement of the crowd heightened when Sivakarthikeyan proposed, “Let’s do a film together, brother." In addition to this, Sivakarthikeyan also ended up lauding Vijay Deverakonda’s good looks.

He said, “He was sweeter when I met him in person. He looks like a Prince," thereby making reference to the title of his forthcoming film. While concluding his sweet gesture, the South star wished him good luck for Kushi (Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film). “I’m sure Kushi is going to be a blockbuster. I would like to work with Vijay Deverakonda soon, and I appreciate him for attending the occasion," Sivakarthikeyan noted.

Even Vijay Deverakonda wasn’t behind to praise Sivakarthikeyan. During the same event, the Arjun Reddy star opened up about the first impression that Sivakarthikeyan had on him. He expressed, “When Pelli Choopullu was released, I saw the hoardings of the film named ‘Remo’ with a nurse on it. I wondered, ‘who is this, he is everywhere.’ That was my first introduction to SK. Since then, I’ve been watching his films and loving his work. But more than anything, I am fascinated by his journey."

Helmed by Anudeep KV, Prince chronicles the tumultuous story of an Indian teacher who falls in love with a British woman while working together for a school. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, October 21.

