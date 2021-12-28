Prioritise Tamil Films Over Other Language Movies, Appeals Director Seenu Ramasamy

Foreign language films dominated the theatres in Tamil Nadu for several years. There are several theatres in big cities, including state capital Chennai, which prefer to exhibit English and Hindi films over Tamil films. It became a concern for the Tamil film industry a few years ago and it was decided that the theatres across the state would screen Tamil films at least for a certain number of days each year. However, many theatre owners did not adhere to this agreement by the film fraternity.

Now leading director Seenu Ramasamy has asked the Producers’ Association to prioritise Tamil language films over the dubbed English and Hindi films.

Advertisement

In a tweet the filmmaker said that Tamil films should be given first priority while distributing films in Tamil Nadu, the same way as they do in Kerala and Karnataka.

Along with Hindi and English films, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu dubbed movies are now playing in theatres across Tamil Nadu. Telugu action drama Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, which released on December 17, got more screens than Vishal’s Tamil action thriller Enemy.

Similarly, as much as possible theatres are reserving screens for SS Rajamouli’s big budget Telugu film RRR, scheduled to be released on January 7, 2022. More screens have also been set aside for Spider Man: No Way Home.

Film producers allege that small-budget Tamil films don’t even get 10 percent of the screens reserved for foreign language films and it remains a matter of concern for the Tamil film industry.

Advertisement

Raising the issue, Ramasamy said that when Kannada cinema was in such a crisis the film fraternity decided to impose several restrictions on foreign language movies. They decided to exhibit other language films in Karnataka only after two weeks of the initial release. The filmmaker appealed to the Tamil Producers’ Association to take similar measures.

As per Ramasamy, the film industry is primarily profit-driven. You cannot screen it in a theatre, nor can you compel the theatres to do so. They are not going to agree. The only way to solve this is to elevate the calibre of Tamil films to the point where they can compete, suggested Ramasamy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.