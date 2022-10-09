Pritam Calls KK's Death 'Shocking': 'Knew Him from Our Ad Days, Could Sing Exactly as I Would Ask'

Late Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK was one of the most charismatic singers who was loved by many. Some of his most popular songs include Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. While K.K had worked with a number of leading music composers, his collaboration with Pritam remains memorable till this date. The duo had churned out chartbusters such as Dil Ibaadat, O Meri Jaan and Alvida. Now in one of his recent interactions, Pritam talked about KK’s talent of singing exactly like how he was told.

In an interview with Scroll, Pritam shared that KK used to be his go-to choice if he had to rope someone in for a soft-rock, ballad space. He explained, “His death happened too suddenly and it was very shocking. We both had bands in college, grew up listening to the same kind of music, and I automatically cast him in most of my songs which would be in that soft-rock, ballad space. I knew him from our advertising days, so I knew what songs suited him the best. And he could sing exactly as I would ask. Like in Labon Ko from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he brings a tinge of Atif Aslam into the tune. Sometimes, I would ask him to sing with a Gurdas Mann plug-in or a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan plug-in."

Advertisement

K.K had performed a concert at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata on May 31. After the concert, he had returned to his hotel in Esplanade, where he had complained about feeling unwell. Later, the singer suffered cardiac arrest. He collapsed, and efforts to revive him at the hotel were unsuccessful. KK was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at about 10:30 pm, where he was declared dead. He was 53 years old.\

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pritam has recently released the much awaited music album of Brahmastra. Now the composer is looking forward to making tunes for Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Shehzada.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here