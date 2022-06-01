Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Faces Backlash As He Takes A Dip In The River Ganga

Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Samrat Prithviraj, recently visited Varanasi with co-actor Manushi Chhillar. During the promotion, Akshay Kumar took a boat ride and jumped into the river Ganga. The same didn’t go down well with the netizens and they started trolling the actor. Akshay Kumar shared the video with the caption, “Team Samrat Prithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June."

One commented, "Sir, you are such a talented and simple living superstar, but I think your upcoming movie Prithviraj, won’t make a good collection at the box office, but people are not so excited about this."

Advertisement

A few stated that celebrities are only bothered about money.

Check out the video here:

Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a poem written on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with the film and will be seen in the role of Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar will be seen as Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also has Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Samrat Prithviraj will release on June 3 and has been produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

On the work front, after Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film is the remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License. Akshay also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Mission Cindrella with Rakul Preet Singh, Gorkha and the remake of Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.