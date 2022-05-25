Prithviraj: Home Minister Amit Shah To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film At Special Screening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be watching Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj at the film’s special screening. As reported by NDTV.com, Shah will be watching the film on June 1, i.e two days ahead of its theatrical release on June 3. The director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi shared the news with fans and issued a statement.

“It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata’s bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the statement read as cited by NDTV.com. However, it has now been revealed where the special screening of the movie will take place.

Prithviraj is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta.

The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and was widely loved by the audience. Later, Akshay Kumar talked about the same and mentioned how he feels humbled that people want to connect to the most ‘glorious tribute’ to the brave warrior. “I’m thrilled with the response to the trailer of Prithviraj. We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience. It’s amazing to see how people want to know more about the valour of the mighty king and we are humbled that we have been able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat," he said.

Prithviraj will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

