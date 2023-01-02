Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph Team Up With Vipin Das For Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll lately. After starring in six films in 2022, including Bro Daddy, Jana Gana Mana and Gold, he has a string of films lined up for release this year. Now, in a new year surprise for fans, Prithviraj announced yet another project, titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

On Sunday, January 1, the 40-year-old actor shared the Malayalam film’s announcement poster on Instagram. He revealed teaming up with Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das for the upcoming film. Prithviraj also announced that he will be seen sharing the screen space with Basil Joseph in this Vipin Das directorial.

Along with launching the film’s announcement poster, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Wishing all of you a laughter-filled 2023! This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of it since I heard it well over a year ago! Teaming up with the multi-talented Basil Joseph, directed by Vipin Das after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, written by Deepu Pradeep after Kunjiramayanam and joining hands with my long-time associates E4 Entertainment, presenting ‘GURUVAYOOR AMBALANADAYIL’."

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil marks Basil Joseph and Vipin Das’s second consecutive film after Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which was a blockbuster at the box office. The upcoming film is written by Deepu Pradeep of Kunjiramayanam fame. And It is bankrolled by eminent production house E4 Entertainment.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer is expected to go on floors soon. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is touted to be a comedy flick. However, further details about the project have not been revealed as of yet.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in the action thriller film Kaapa. The Shaji Kailas directorial hit the big screen on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Besides Prithviraj, the film also boasted Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Anna Ben in key roles. Kaapa opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and audiences alike.

