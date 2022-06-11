Prithviraj Sukumaran Collaborates With KGF Chapter 2 Makers For His Directorial Tyson

Malayalam cinema actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up to take the director’s chair. The 39-year-old actor will be collaborating with the makers of KGF Chapter 1 and 2 to direct his next, titled Tyson. The karnataka-based production company, Hombale Films, announced the news via Twitter on Friday.

The first look of the movie was also shared on the social media platform along with a caption that read, “Happy to announce our next venture Tyson with Prithviraj. Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system."

Written by Murali Gopy, the movie will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Tyson is set against the backdrop of contemporary India. The movie also marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali. The duo previously worked together in Empuraan, which is the sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Prithviraj shared the news on Instagram on Friday and mentioned in the caption, “Tyson. Presenting my fourth directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. Once again collaborating with my friend, brother and co-creator Murali Gopy, this time, we are going big, with a giant of Indian cinema backing our vision! Thank you Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur for the trust and the conviction. Starring and directed by yours truly."

The movie is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and is likely to have a pan-India released in 2024. Prithviraj’s latest film Jana Gana Mana was released on April 28. The legal drama starred the actor as a righteous lawyer, while Suraj Venjaramoodu starred as a police officer.

The movie was recently made available on the streaming platform Netflix, where it has been trending in the top 10 movies in the country.

