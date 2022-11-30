Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Kaduva Prequel; Details Inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced the prequel of his 2022 Malayalam film Kaduva. The film was not only a huge hit at the box office but it also went on to become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2022. Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. During the success event of the film, Prithviraj announced that the makers will soon release the prequel of Kaduva. He also said that this time, the plot of the film will revolve around the father of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan. Prithviraj essayed the role of Kaduvakunnel in the original film.

The Jana Gana Mana actor also expressed his desire to see actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, or Suresh Gopi play the role of Koruthu Mappila, Kaduvakunnel Kuriachan’s father, in the Kaduva prequel. Prithviraj Sukumaran even joked about dyeing his hair to play Koruthu if the veteran actors turn down the role.

Meanwhile, a lot of people who watched Kaduva once again after the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video noticed a painting of Koruthu Mappila in the film. The picture seems to have a little resemblance to Mammootty. However, no official announcement about Mammootty being roped in for the action drama’s prequel has been rolled out yet.

Kaduva is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen. Jinu Abraham penned the film’s script while Ravi K Chandran handled its cinematography. The film’s plot focused on the ego war between businessman Kaduva and police officer I.G. Joseph.

Talking about Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam actor has some exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Antichrist, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Kadhal Mudichu, directed by Ranjith, and Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar, directed by Hariharan, among other films.

