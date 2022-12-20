Home » News » Movies » Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts to Besharam Rang Controversy, Says 'It’s Sad That an Artform...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts to Besharam Rang Controversy, Says 'It’s Sad That an Artform...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy about Pathaan's Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 18:21 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pathaan's Besharam Rang.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s first song from Pathaan has been mired in controversy since its release. The song has been a subject of discussion after a section of social media and a few political leaders objected to Deepika sporting a saffron-coloured bikini. While the film’s makers are yet to address the controversy, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to the uproar.

As reported by OTTPlay, speaking at a press conference about his upcoming film Kaapa in Kochi, the actor said he was ‘sad’ to see the turn of events. “It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations and points of views as an artiste," the actor said.

Previously, Prithviraj had said that Pathaan would come as a breakthrough Bollywood has been waiting for at the box office. Speaking during the Film Companion’s Roundtable Discussion, Prithviraj said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan… It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be making his comeback to Hindi films with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actor will reportedly start filming for the project in January 2023.

As for Pathaan, the Yash Raj Films movie marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback as the lead on the big screen after four years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

