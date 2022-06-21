Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Kaduva's First Lyrical Video Released

The lyrical video of a song from Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much awaited film Kaduva was recently released and it’s getting a good response. The song titled Paalvarnna Kuthiramel has been shared on YouTube by Magic Frames Music and it has garnered over three lakh views. Jakes Bejoy, Libin Scaria, Midhun Suresh and Swetha Suresh have given voice for this song. Jakes Bejoy has also composed the song written by Santosh Varma.

Sukumaran, who plays the male lead in the film, shared a poster of the movie and tweeted, “Palvarna Kuthira Lyric Video Kaduva in the theatres from 30th June 2022!"

The lyrical video features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the antagonist.

Kaduva is an action drama written by Jinu Abraham. Directed by Shaji Kalidas, it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as a powerful businessman, who is at loggerheads with a corrupt police officer played by Vivek Oberoi. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead opposite Sukumaran. Popular Malayalam star Mohanlal will also be seen in a key role in the film. This will be the second collaboration between Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Sukumaran. Earlier, Vivek Oberoi played an important role in Sukumaran directorial Lucifer.

The film has been jointly bankrolled by Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames. Jakes Bijoy composed the film’s original songs and background score.

The plot follows Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, an influential rubber planter who is settled in a high-range area in Kerala. The story revolves around the struggles of Kuruvachan, which begins when he clashes with a high-ranking police officer in charge of the area.

The film has many action sequences and fight scenes directed by Kanal Kannan and Mafia Sasi. The cinematography has been done by Abhinandan Ramanujam and Shamir Mohammad helmed editing.

