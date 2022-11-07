Prithviraj Sukumaran Teases Fans With New Update on Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, Seen Yet?

Ever since the official announcement of Lucifer 2: Empuraan, the latest updates around the development of this Prithiviraj Sukumaran directorial has been creating a tremendous buzz on social media. On Monday, November 7, the South star took to social media to tease his fans again about the forthcoming sequel to Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Previously, the actor-turned-director has braced fans for his upcoming projects by using an intense poster of Mohanlal, but this time around, he happened to have shared a glimpse of what appears to be the official script of the upcoming film.

In the new post, a bundle of paper can be seen lying on Sukumaran’s desk with a blurry coffee mug placed in the background. The script is placed such that the contents written on the paper become unreadable to the viewer’s eyes except for the title of the movie which is highlighted in bold print. Along with this, Prithiviraj Sukumaran also used the title of the movie in the caption before tagging the superstar Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Back in March, Sukumaran shared a poster of Mohanlal that features him intensely gazing while striking a pose for the camera. The director accompanied the photo with a poignant quote by Denzel Washington that reads, “At your highest moment be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you” before completing with the hashtag of the film ‘L2’. Take a look at it here:

In addition to this in August, Sukumaran gave fans a glimpse of the core team of the upcoming film. Twinning in black attires, the director smiles alongside Mohanlal and two others. While sharing the picture, he confirmed that it is his ‘L2: E’ team.

Notably, L2: Empuraan marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They also joined hands for the 2021 released film Bro Daddy.

