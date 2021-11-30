Prithviraj Sukumaran to Direct and Act in Web Series Based on India’s ‘Biscuit King’ Rajan Pillai

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the big stars of Malayalam cinema who excels at both acting and directing. Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the title role, marked Prithviraj's directorial debut in 2019. With this movie, Prithviraj proved to be an impeccable craftsman and the film witnessed a huge success at the box office. Now, he is going to direct and appear in a Hindi web series that revolves around the life of ‘Biscuit King’ — Rajan Pillai.

According to reports, the acclaimed production house, Yoodlee Films would bankroll this production, which will be shot in Hindi. It is not yet known whether this untitled series would also be produced in Malayalam.

Advertisement

Known as the Biscuit King, Pillai was a Britannia Industries shareholder. He was prosecuted with 22 charges of fraud and breach of trust by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department. In 1995, he perished in Tihar Jail while incarcerated.

According to news agency ANI, when asked about his part, Prithviraj said, “All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation.”

Prithviraj added, "As an actor and filmmaker, I've always been fascinated by the existence of light and darkness in our lives, and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet-setting lifestyle, and then a hubris-induced collapse that carried a man from the pinnacle of corporate power to the depravity of a jail cell."

Among other projects, Prithviraj Sukumaran will soon begin filming on L2: Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer. Murali Gopy will write the screenplay for this film, while Mohanlal will return to play his much loved role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.