Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Antagonist for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been in talks from the day of its announcement. As the audience is eager to know more about the film, the makers have finally revealed the antagonist of the film to be played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ever since the first video of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been released, it has ignited the audience’s excitement to hear more about the film. While the film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, now there is an addition to the exciting squad with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the entertainer.

Speaking on the announcement, Jackky Bhagnani said, “It’s amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film."

Advertisement

Director Ali Abbas Zafar further added, “I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

While the audience is excited to watch the two power-packed action heroes coming on the screen together for the first time in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the canvas of the film would be more interesting as Prithviraj Sukumaran adds a new dimension, as he dons the role of antagonist in the film.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here