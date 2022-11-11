Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Motion Poster Of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Jailer

Sayanna Varthakal star Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to headline yet another thriller film, titled Jailer. The upcoming film is directed by Sakkir Madathil, and it is produced under the banner of Golden Village. According to reports, the Malayalam film is set against the backdrop of the 1956-57 period and it focuses on Dhyan’s character, a jailer who lives in a bungalow with five notorious criminals.

Recently, the crew released Jailer’s motion poster on social media. The poster was unveiled by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran on Facebook. Along with releasing the poster, the Lucifer actor penned a sweet note for team Jailer. He wrote, “All the best to #SakkirMadathil, #NKMohammed, #DhyanSreenivasan, #MahadevanThampi and the entire team of #Jailer! Here is the motion poster!"

The motion poster opens with bulls running pillar to pillar against the background of a village set ablaze. Soon, pictures of the five lead characters from Jailer appear on the screen. The motion poster ends with a picture of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s character from the film.

Advertisement

Previously, director Sakkir Madathil shared the character poster of Dhyan Sreenivasan from Jailer on Facebook. In the poster, the Gorilla actor is seen sitting on the muddy ground in the midst of a farm, sporting an intense look. “Here is the first look poster of our new movie “Jailer" directed by Sakkirmadathil, and produced by NK Mohammed," read the caption of Sakkir’s post.

This is the first time that Dhyan will be seen playing the role of a villager, that too in a period drama. Besides him, Jailer’s cast also features Manoj K Jayan, Sreejith Ravi, Binu Adimali, and Unni Raja in key roles. Actress Divya Pillai will be seen playing the female lead in this Sakkir Madathil directorial.

Advertisement

Jailer is said to be based on a true incident. Riyas Payyoli has been roped in to score the music for the Mollywood film. Its cinematography and editing have been handed by Mahadevan Thambi and Deepu Joseph, respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here