Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes He Was Part of Rishab Shetty's Kantara

This year, the audience has enjoyed a content-rich voyage in theatres and several films have left a lasting impression on the viewers. Kantara is still garnering appreciation from celebrities. When asked to talk about the film that blew their minds in the year 2022, Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran both named the film Kantara. While in a chat, the filmmakers revealed these choices in a recent round table interaction with The Film Companion.

During the chat, Prithviraj shared that he wished to be part of the Kantara. “I think 2022 has seen some great work across the industries. The one film that probably made me go or I wish that had happened in Malayalam or I wish I was part of that was maybe Kantara," he said.

The Vikram actor stated Kantara is a great example for the question. “I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry so the clouds have parted and more and more people are thinking differently in Karnataka, the land that gave us (great films)," Kamal Haasan added.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli revealed that he is so involved with RRR before and after its release even now that he can’t pay that much attention to all the films that he has watched.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was also blown away by the peak climax of the film. Reacting to the film, Hrithik showered heaps of praises on Twitter. “Learnt so much by watching Kantara. The power of Rishab Shetty’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top-notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team," he tweeted.

It is worth noting that Kantara was initially released in Kannada but after positive reviews, the producers also released it in many other dubbed languages, including Hindi.

The film has been written, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty. The Homable Films’ production also features Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

