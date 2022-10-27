Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Indian Rupee Completes 11 Years; Actor Reacts

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is loved for his impeccable acting skills, and he has displayed them in films like Ennu Ninte Moideen, Picket 43 and others. Fans got a glimpse of his charismatic acting and towering screen presence in the film Indian Rupee, directed by Ranjith. This film completed 11 years recently and Prithviraj was overwhelmed with emotions. Speaking with a portal, he said that the Indian Rupee is extremely close to his heart. He feels grateful to fans for immensely supporting this film and his character Jayaprakash. Prithviraj hoped that fans would love his future projects as well.

Indian Rupee revolves around Jayaprakash, a small-time dealer who wishes to make it big in the real estate business. Achutha Menon (Thilakan), an old city dweller, convinces him to sell his land. Unfortunately, the deal failed to bring Jayaprakash any fortune. However, Achutha stays with him despite the grave loss. Did Jayaprakash succeed in his ambitions to reach the zenith of the real estate business? How does he overcome the obstacles in his path? Indian Rupee’s storyline revolved around these questions.

According to critics, Indian Rupee was a brilliantly scripted drama, which left the audience hooked till the end. Prithviraj and Thilakan had left the audience bowled over with their acting skills. Music was another highlight of this movie, especially the song Ee Puzhayum. Rendered by Vijay Yesudas, it was one of the most soulful songs in the film. Music composer Shahbaz Aman had proven himself in terms of musical ingenuity and quality. S. Kumar’s cinematography was also a pure treat to savour on screen. Lalu Alex, Rima Kallingal and other actors had also essayed key roles in Indian Rupee.

Besides Indian Rupee, Prithviraj is gearing up for his upcoming film Kumari directed by Nirmal Sahadev. This film narrates the story of Kumari, who is married in a cursed land Kanhirangat. In this land, people sacrifice their life for preserving tradition and power. Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika Vijay, Aishwarya Lekshmi and other actors have also enacted well-written parts.

