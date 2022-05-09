Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar Present Epic Love Story in a Visual Spectacle

Get ready for a visual spectacle as period drama Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar, is all set to release on June 3, this year. The trailer of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial was released today, revealing the visual spectacle that is in store for the audience. The film stars Akshay as the warrior king, while Manushi plays his famed love interest, Samyukta.

The trailer gives a glimpse into their epic love story, as well as the patriotic values that motivated King Prithviraj. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also seem to be playing their parts to perfection.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

At the trailer launch, Akshay said that he wants the story of Prithviraj Chauhan to reach the young generation because not many people know about such a great warrior. Elaborating on the same, Akshay said, “I have been working in the industry for thirty years and I have to say that I haven’t seen a historical film of this scale in my career spanning three decades. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra."

He further mentioned how he got to know the titular character beyond the scope of the script through a book, “When we were about to embark on the journey of the film, the director gave me a book on Prithviraj Chauhan. After reading that book I realised how great warrior is Prithviraj Chauhan."

The actor added, “It’s sad that history books today just have one paragraph on Prithviraj Chauhan. Every kid should know who Prithviraj is and his acts of bravery", he concluded.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.