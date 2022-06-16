Prithviraj’s Kaduva And Unni Mukundan's Shefeekkinte Santhosham To Get Voice Teasers

The Malayalam film industry undertakes several experiments from time to time. These experiments range from production to presentation styles and sometimes even promotional activities. Taking these experiments a notch up, Prithviraj’s movie Kaduva and Shefeekkinte Santhosham, starring Unni Mukundan, will have their voice teasers released before the film hits theatres.

Both prominent actors will be playing lead roles in the voice teaser. The teaser is supposed to be one without any visuals. Although the teaser of Kaduva has been released earlier, the voice teaser has been specifically prepared by the cast.

Advertisement

The creators previously released the second teaser for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s forthcoming flick Kaduva. The second teaser, like the first, portrays Prithviraj in an action-packed avatar.

However, the trailer also shows Vivek Oberoi, who portrays the antagonist, a police officer, providing a deeper picture of the action-packed movie. The one-minute trailer reveals the hostility between the two key characters — the police officer and Prithviraj’s character, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.

Unni Mukundan recently turned to social media to explain why his second production effort, Shefeekinte Santosham, was so exceptional. His father, Mukundan Nair, will play a major part in the film, and the actor will appear alongside him.

The actor wrote, “This is so special for me !! Achan, completes his part in Shefeekkinte Santhosham today! He was supposed to act In #Meppadiyan but then I chopped off his portion in the scripting time. Vishnu Mohan still feels he must have acted in meppadiyan.

Advertisement

“Anyways, since I didn’t get the benefits of nepotism, I choose to do the reverse nepotism here and have successfully got my achan kutty his on-screen debut. Now I understand how nepotism works, family is always special and important. Anyways, I hope you guys love Shefeek when he comes on screen! Cheers."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.