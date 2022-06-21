Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva To Hit Theatres in 5 Languages

The much-awaited film Kaduva, which stars Prithviraj in the lead role, will release on June 30. The release date was announced by the actor on social media. Sharing a poster of Kaduva, Prithviraj wrote, “Kaduva in theatres worldwide from 30th June 2022" The film is touted as “high octane action mass entertainer."

The pan-India film will release in five languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Kaduva has been directed by Shaji Kailas.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

The first lyrical video of the film has been released. The song is titled Paalvarnna Kuthiramel and was released on YouTube today. Jakes Bejoy, Libin Scaria, Midhun Suresh and Swetha Suresh have sung the song and it has garnered more than three lakh likes. The song has been written by Santosh Varma and composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Sharing the video, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Palvarna Kuthira Lyric Video Kaduva in the theatres from 30th June 2022!"

Check out the video here:

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is also playing a pivotal role in the film. He will be seen as an antagonist. This is the second time Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi are working together on a film. Vivek was seen in Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj.

Advertisement

Bheemla Nayak fame Samyukta Menon will be seen playing the female lead opposite Prithviraj. The film has been produced by Listin Stephen and Suriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions.

The film has been written by Jinu Abraham and will also have Mohanlal, playing a key role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.