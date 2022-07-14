Priya Bapat Imitates Funny Dialogue In Instagram Reel, Fans Praise Her Expressions

Actress Priya Bapat loves entertaining fans with her funny posts on social media. In one such recent video shared on Instagram, Priya is searching for something in her purse. While searching, she imitates a funny version of Nana Patekar’s dialogue from the film Welcome.

“Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuchh hai lekin rakha kahan hain ye nahi pata," Priya imitated the popular dialogue of Nana Patekar. Priya wrote in caption, “I am usually not this forgetful but some days I am! Tag your forgetful friend."

Her fans were left in splits after watching this video and applauded her acting. Priya’s husband Umesh Kamat also could not stop himself from reacting to the funny video. In a hilarious comment, Umesh wrote that he has been left at home.

Priya replied in an equally entertaining manner to Umesh. The Aani Kay Hava actress wrote that Umesh is in her heart, not purse.

Fans loved the humorous reel and adorable chemistry between Priya and Umesh. A fan wrote that Priya is super funny and he loves her expressions. Another fan wrote that Priya’s reels are brilliant and he would love to work with her sometime.

One fan also asked Priya when her new Hindi serial will be aired on television. Priya replied that it will be revealed soon. Another user asked her which film she was shooting for at Royal Palms. Royal Palms is located in Aarey Colony area in Mumbai. Priya replied that it was her new project.

Besides these engaging posts, audiences are much excited for Priya’s upcoming venture Visfot. Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot is currently at post-production stage. Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza are there in this film. Visfot is bankrolled by T-Series Films and White Feather Films.

