Priya Bapat to Kranti Redkar, Marathi Actors Who Have Their Own Clothing Brands

Over the past decade or so, we have seen film and TV actors venture into production, direction and other fields associated with cinema. And that’s not it. Many of them have also stepped into entrepreneurship, having their clothing and make-up brands.

Interestingly, several Marathi female leads in TV and films have their clothing brand. Let’s have a look:

1. Priya Bapat: Priya Bapat is a popular name in the Marathi entertainment industry. Apart from her acting, she has now collaborated with her elder sister Shweta Bapat, a fashion designer, to launch their clothing brand, Sawenchi.

2. Sai Tamhankar: Sai Tamhankar is known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films and television series. But now she has also become an entrepreneur. She recently launched her clothing label called The Saree Story. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sai Tamhankar revealed that her brand was launched in collaboration with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan.

3. Tejaswini Pandit and Abhidnya Bhave: Tejaswini Pandit and Abhidnya Bhave together own an ethnic brand named Tejadnya. Mining and traditional kurtas and sarees of Maharashtra are available here. The brand recently completed 7 years.

4. Aarti Wadagbalkar: Aarti is known for her films like Double Seat (2015), Aamhi Doghi (2018) and Aatpadi Nights (2019). Along with acting, now she has stepped into designing sarees and started her label called Colourchaap. Casual cotton dresses and saris are its specialities.

5. Pooja Thombre: She is known for her amazing work in Dil Dosti Duniyadaari, Pahili Bhet and Casting Couch with Amey and Nipun. She has now also forayed into the business world and launched a clothing brand, Trini, with Priyanka Thombre Ahirrao and Vrushali Thombre.

6. Girija Oak: This popular actor has also started her clothing brand named The Fresh Lime Soda.

7. Nivedita Saraf: Nivedita works mainly in Marathi and Hindi films and television series. She also has her brand and its name is Hansgamini. It is famous for Paithani Sarees and Marathi mol jewellery.

8. Kranti Redkar: The actor-singer-filmmaker works in Marathi theatre, television and films. She is best known for her Marathi song Kombadi Palali from the film Jatra. She also started a brand called Ziya-Zyda after her daughter.

This brand is famous for ethnic and western clothing for women.

