Priya Laxmikant Berde Opens Third Restaurant With Marathi Cinema As Theme

Many Marathi television actors are now branching out to other businesses, apart from acting. The latest addition in this list is actress Priya Berde, who is now making a foray into the restaurant business. Priya Laxmikant Berde already owns two restaurants in Bavdhan and Lonavala. Now, she is going to open another outlet, where the signature lip-smacking food of her restaurant, ‘Marathmola Jhatka’ will be served.

Chakh le has been a hot favourite of many people living around Pune for a long time now. Veteran artists and celebrities have visited her restaurant and enjoyed the food. But this time, it is going to be a little different in terms of the decor. In this newly opened restaurant, you will be able to enjoy dishes which are modelled on various hit Marathi movies.

Priya Berde has posted a glimpse of her new eatery on Instagram. It will have a special review of Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, the hilarious comic caper starring Lakshmikant Berde and Ashok Saraf as a comic duo. Priya regularly visits the two restaurants she runs to take stock of the operations. She even provides tips on how to make the food taste better.

Currently, Priya Laxmikant Berde has diversified into three distinct fields—showbiz, politics and hospitality. Her notable work includes movies such as Laal Ishq and Yoddha.

