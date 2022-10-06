Priya Malik ‘Excited’ To Have Traditional Sikh Wedding On Oct 9, Says ‘I Have My Fingers Crossed…’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is all set to get hitched on October 9. The actress-poet got engaged to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi in 2019 and will soon touch down in the national capital for her traditional gurdwara wedding. Speaking to the Times of India, Priya said that it is the same gurdwara where her in-laws got married 40 years ago. The wedding is set to take place in a gurdwara in Greater Kailash I.

“We thought it will be special for my in-laws to see their son getting married in the same gurdwara where they got married 40 years ago," Priya added.

Priya said that Delhi was chosen as the wedding location as her fiance’s parents are there, and her family is in Dehradun, which is close to the national capital.

She also gave a little deets about her wedding and her D-day outfit. The actress said that she has decided to wear a dupatta that her mother-in-law wore for her wedding.

“Interestingly, I have never attended a Sikh wedding and now I am going to have a traditional Sikh wedding and I am very excited about it," she told the national daily.

The wedding functions are going to be a traditional affair, with attendance from the couple’s close group of friends and family. Priya said that the wedding will have a 90s theme and no Bollywood songs will be part of her Mehndi and sangeet functions.

The couple will have only Punjabi folk wedding songs and ‘tappe on dholki,’ like it was done traditionally.

“These are the songs that I connect to and even most of my poetry is inspired by these traditional folk songs," she added.

Priya will host a bachelorette party in Mumbai, which she said will be about “Chai, Chaat and Gupshup."

The wedding festivities will begin on October 7 with a family function, followed by Mehendi, sangeet and cocktail party on October 8.

The actress will be travelling to Mumbai soon after the wedding to start shooting on October 12.

