Priya Marathe Loved Marathi Film Shivpratap Garudjhep

Priya Marathe is a versatile Marathi actress with projects like Bhaage Re Mann, Kiran Kulkarni VS Kiran Kulkarni and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She recently attended the premiere of the Marathi film Shivpratap Garudjhep and shared her review of the film in an Instagram post.

The 35-year-old actress wrote that seeing the period action drama was a mesmerizing experience. Priya Marathe also lauded the makers’ effort and expressed taking pride in the fact that she has worked with Shivpratap Garudjhep’s team before.

She posted a slew of pictures from the premiere with the cast of the newly released Marathi film on Instagram. In the caption, Priya also mentioned Shivpratap Garudjhep’s cast, including Dr Amol Kolhe, Yatin Karyekar, Manava Naik, Harish Dudhade and others, to congratulate them on the film.

Shivpratap Garudjhep showcases how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, escaped from the clutches of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Priya Marathe has been in the limelight for her exemplary performance as Monica Kamat in the soap opera Tuzhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe. Priya, as Monica, plays the second wife of musician Malhar Kamat in the Marathi TV show. Monica despises Swara, Malhar’s daughter with his late wife Vaidehi. She leaves no stone unturned to make Swara’s life miserable and constantly devises plans to create obstacles for her in Tuzhech Me Geet Gaat Aahe.

Apart from this serial, Priya recently became the talk of the town with her latest film, titled Second Mother. Debutant Rajyapal Singh has written and directed this movie. Alongside Priya, it also stars Amit Dolawat, Shantanu Moghe, Aastha Chaudhary and many others in key roles.

The plot of Second Mother focuses on a middle-class family that finds it tough to earn a living while an upper-class household prays for their son’s recovery. Whether these families will help each other in getting solutions to their respective problems or not forms the crux of the film’s storyline. Priya Marathe shared the screen space with her real-life husband Shantanu for the first time in this film.

