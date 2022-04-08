Priya Prakash Varrier Enjoys Breathtaking Dubai Skyline, Her Black Dress is Fabulous

Priya Prakash Varrier needs no introduction now. The ‘wink’ girl, as she’s fondly known, has made a name in the fields of acting, fan-following, and fashion. From traditional to western, easy to glitzy, the young beauty understands how to turn heads with her gorgeous ensembles.

The actor, who rose to popularity following the release of her film Oru Adaar Love, is now on holiday in Dubai. She shared some breathtaking photos from the Burj Khalifa, and followers couldn’t help but notice her altered looks.

Priya was spotted wearing a little black dress and polka dot stockings, with her tresses open and curled in loose waves. She matched her sling purse to her outfit and kept her makeup simple. The actor double-checked her location at the top of the Burj Khalifa while savouring the mesmerising view from the deck.

She recently shared another gorgeous photo in an orange bralette and denim shorts, showing off her toned legs. Priya was seen admiring Dubai’s skyline while relaxing on the balcony and striking a casual posture. She is accessorised with a baby pink bucket hat, shades, and white shoes.

The actor shared the most tranquil clip on her Instagram a few months ago. She captioned her post, “First sunset of 2022," after sharing a video of a beautiful sunset. The star is seen swaying in a black mesh dress in front of a gorgeous sunset.

Meanwhile, she will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow, which is going to mark her Hindi debut. The film’s shooting has concluded, and it is presently in post-production. Aside from that, on March 25, she made her Kannada breakthrough with Vishnu Priya. The actress was seen in Chandrashekhar Yeleti’s Check before Vishnu Priya. With Check, she marked her Tollywood debut with Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh.

