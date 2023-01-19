Priya Prakash Varrier Is A Royal Beauty In This Traditional Look; Check It Out

South actress Priya Prakash Varrier took the internet by storm with her famous wink, which made her a star overnight. The actress’ video, which was a scene from her film, went viral on social media. Ever since she has steadily progressed in her career in the Malayalam industry. She currently has more than 74 lakh followers on Instagram, and she never misses a chance to keep her fans updated.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old recently posted pictures of herself in traditional attire, wearing a saree and some heavy jewellery. She sports a golden saree with an off-white blouse and added a maang tika, bangle, a ring and two heavy golden necklaces as accessories.

Priya posted the pictures of her photoshoot in three posts, all of them from different angles and poses. The first post revealed that the outfit was sourced by “Dhaga ki kahani". Two of the three posts gathered over 1 lakh likes, and the third one has over 77 lakh likes. People showered the actress with love in the comment section after seeing the actress in this royal and elegant outfit. Many called her beautiful, elegant, lovely and others reacted with heart and other emojis.

Advertisement

Priya featured in the film Our Adaar Love, a romantic drama set in a school. Her winking scene from the film’s trailer went viral and made her a star. Priya will next be seen in Live, which is in production and Yaariyan 2, whose shooting has been completed. Both the films are slated for 2023 release, but no official update on their trailers has been provided by the film crew yet.

Yaariyan 2 is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film is written by Muhammad Asif Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Live is directed by V K Prakash and written by Suresh Babu. Produced by Darpna Bangeja and Nitin Kumar, the film is expected to release this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here