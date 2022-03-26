Priya Prakash Varrier Latest Look has Set the Internet on Fire

Priya Prakash Varrier took the Internet by storm with her popular ‘wink’ a few years ago. And, since then, she has become an online sensation. While the film ‘Oru Adar Love’ didn’t do well at the box office, it was the turning point for Priya’s career. Now, Priya is again making her fans go aww over her new look. Look at the pictures below:

Priya is acing a tribal look in a yellow saree from the label ‘Dhaga Ki Kahani’. Taking to her Instagram, she has shared glimpses of her recent photoshoot.

Posing like a diva, Priya can be seen wearing traditional South Indian jewellery. She chose to go for a silver headband, a nose ring, blue bajuband and a pair of anklets to complete the look.

Her recent look has caught the eyes of her fans for its unique style and killer expressions.

Priya rose to fame after her song from the film Oru Adar Love went viral. Her popular ‘wink’ received more than 90 million views by April 2020.

The Malayalam actor made her debut with a romantic drama, Oru Adar Love. Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy’s production didn’t do well at the box office.

The actor not only does wonder on the screen but is also a great singer.

Priya is experimenting with her roles. In 2021, she made her Tollywood debut with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s check alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from Malayam and Telugu cinema, Priya has starred in the Kannada movie Vishnu Priya. Now, Priya is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Sridevi Bungalow, which is currently under the post-production process.

