Priya Prakash Varrier is a popular face of the Malayalam film industry. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the 2019 Malayalam language romantic comedy film Oru Adaar Love. Her wink in the movie went viral and made her one of the most searched personalities of the year. Since then she has ruled the hearts of her fans and has hugely progressed in her career. Apart from this, the 23-year-old actress is also an active social media user and she never misses a chance to keep her fans updated.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot session which took the internet by storm. In the photo, the actress was seen slaying her look in a lavender colour long with silver detailing and a ruffled halter neck with a plunging neckline and a long tail. She chose minimalist makeup and tied her hair in a high-raised bun to complete her look. She looked stunning as always. See the pics:

Seeing the post her fans couldn’t keep their calm. They showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

From western to traditional outfits, Priya slays in every outfit she wears. She shared a few pictures in her traditional avatar a few days back. She wore a beautiful golden colour which she paired with an off-white blouse. She rounded off her look with a mang tika, bangles, a ring and two heavy traditional necklaces. See the pics:

On the professional front, after Oru Adaar Love, she was seen in the romantic thriller film Ishq: Not A Love Story directed by S.S. Raju. She was last seen in the movie 4 Years directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film also featured Sarjano Khalid in the lead role.

Priya Prakash will next be seen in Live, which is currently in production, and Yaariyan 2, whose shooting was recently completed. Both films are reported to release this year but no official update on their trailers and release date have been confirmed.

Yaariyan 2 has been directed jointly by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film has been written by Muhammad Asif Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. On the other hand, Live has been directed by VK Prakash, written by Suresh Babu and produced by Darpna Bangeja and Nitin Kumar.

