Priya Prakash Varrier Looks The Most Ethereal in Red Silk Saree For Diwali 2022

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier made everyone skip a heartbeat with just a wink in the film Oru Aadar Loce, making her an overnight social media sensation. And while that was a few years ago, the actress is a big name in the film industry now.

On the occasion of Diwali, the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram. She looks gracious in every single snap. Priya draped a six-yard red silk saree with golden work on it. To pop colours to her ensemble, she opted for a sequence teal blue blouse.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The actress looked elegant in her ensemble. She carried an ivory potly bag to complete her look. She went for minimum accessories as she opted for statement gold jhumkas, along with two bangles and a maang tikka. She tied her hair into a neat bun and covered it with gajra. She kept her eyes smoky and highlighted her features and added a brown lipstick shade and completed her glam look with a small red bindi.

“Happy Diwali! Love and Light to all you beautiful people out there!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans have flooded the comments section by wishing Priya on the occasion of a festive day. One of the fans wrote, “Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!" Another person said, “you are looking so beautiful."

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

She also added a few close-up looks at her Diwali diaries in the latest post, while adding a red heart and fire emoji.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priya has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in the Kannada film Vishnu Priya alongside Takur R Baragi, and Shreyas Manju. She is also part of Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow.

The film also features Aseem Ali Khan, Garima Agarwal, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Arbaaz Khan, and Mukesh Rishi. Priya is also making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. The film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Meezan Jafri, Warina Hussain, and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on May 12, next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here