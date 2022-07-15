Priya Prakash Varrier Raises Oomph Quotient In A Red Top

Priya Prakash Varrier never fails to impress fans with her drool worthy pictures. This time it was no different. Priya has shared a few pictures wearing a red top with a plunging neckline. She paired the top with pink polka dot trousers. She chose golden hoop earrings for accessories. The pictures, captured in a bedroom, are her from her latest photoshoot

Oru Adaar Love actress has set millions hearts on fire with this style statement. Priya posted a heart and fire emoticon in caption with her pictures doing rest of talking. She is seen posing on bed in this photoshoot.

These pictures were an absolute treat to fans, who flooded the comment section appreciating her bold look. Many fans wrote that she is looking extremely hot. A few others called her gorgeous and dropped a lot of heart emoticons as well.

Priya dropped in another snap from this photoshoot on July 14. Fans showered a lot of love on this picture as well.

Apart from these gorgeous photos, fans love her films. Talking about Priya’s movies, she is busy with her upcoming movie Love Hackers. The Mayank Prakash Srivastava directorial has Brijendra Kala, Pawan Malhotra and others in important roles.

Besides Love Hackers, Priya will also act in the movie Three Monkeys. It is directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla. Arjun Rampal will also be seen in this project. Three Monkeys is currently in production stage. This film is bankrolled by AV Picture Production.

Priya will also be a part of the film Oru Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari helmed by VK Prakash. Anoop Menon is the writer. Besides writing, Anoop will also act in this project. This Malayalam film is currently at pre-production stage.

In addition to these films, Priya will work in the movie Sridevi Bungalow. Sridevi Bungalow will describe the journey of an actress and her lonely life.

