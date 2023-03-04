Actress Priya Prakash Varrier has won millions of hearts with her charm after appearing in the film Oru Aadar Love. After her famous ‘wink,’ she became a social media sensation and has not looked back ever since. The 23-year-old always makes sure to connect with her fans via social media platforms. Recently, Priya Prakash Varrier dropped a couple of black-and-white pictures from her latest photoshoot, and the netizens are going gaga over it. In the photos, Priya can be seen donning a bikini, which she paired with a netted sarong. She opted for a side-parted wavy hairstyle and looked absolutely stunning. She captioned her post, “It rains on my soul when you fall astray."

One of her fans commented, “Power Look" and another one said, “Master Piece". A third one wrote, “Hott."

A few days back, she shared a couple of photos in a traditional avatar, which took the internet by storm. Priya was seen slaying in a royal blue silk saree with golden detailings and a maroon border. She looked like an absolute diva. Priya chose heavy traditional jewellery for accessories, including two heavy neckpieces, matching earrings, bangles, and a big ring. She opted for glam makeup including smokey eyes and nude lips. She tied her hair in a bun and rounded off her look with a matha patti, maang tika, and a black bindi.

The post went viral in no time. Fans showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Priya Prakash Varrier came into the limelight after appearing in the 2019 Malayalam-language romantic comedy film, Oru Adaar Love. She has a couple of projects in the pipeline. Priya will soon be seen in the Kannada film Vishnu Priya. The film also stars Takur R Baragi and Shreyas Manju in pivotal roles.

Priya will also be seen in director Prasanth Mambully’s upcoming project, Sridevi Bungalow. The film also features Aseem Ali Khan, Garima Agarwal, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Arbaaz Khan, and Mukesh Rishi in the lead roles.

