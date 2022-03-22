Priya Prakash Varrier Turns a Tribal Girl in Latest Pictures. Check Them Here

Priya Prakash Varrier, with her iconic wink, became an instant sensation online a few years ago. Netizens couldn’t take their eyes off the actor after the preview for the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media. Priya is a fashion trailblazer on the rise. Priya just revealed a unique avatar of herself, and we are quite impressed.

The actor appears to have transformed a lot in these new Instagram images. The Malayalam actor is decked in a tribal outfit. She is dressed in a saree without any blouse. Her hair is pulled back in a tight bun with tribal hair ornaments. She accented her appearance with a bindi and a nath, which she wears in the centre of her nostrils. Her expressions, though, have gotten the most attention.

This photo shoot was done for a brand promotion in which the film star has assumed a radically different appearance.

From rocking ethnic to nailing casual wear, the star has proved her dress sense with some noteworthy attires. She recently posted a reel on Instagram wearing a dark teal blue Lehenga with a blouse of the same fabric with a deep and plunged neckline. She can be seen playing with flowers and Gangubai Kathiyawadi’s track Jab Saiyaan can be heard in the background.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow, which will also mark her Hindi debut. The shooting for the film has been completed, and it is currently in post-production. Aside from that, she will make her Kannada debut with Vishnu Priya, which will be released on March 25. The actress was most recently seen in Check. Priya made her Tollywood debut in this film, which starred Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh.

