Priya Runchal Shares Mushy Pic with John Abraham On 8th Anniversary, Fans Call Them ‘Perfect Couple’

John Abraham and Priya Runchal are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. It was on the 5th of June, 2014 that the actor married the investment banker in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. In fact, all these years the couple has managed to keep their relationship and their personal life away from the limelight. But, like every year, Priya did not miss to post a picture with her husband on the special day.

Priya tool to her Instagram to post a mushy picture with John Abraham. In the picture, John, clad in a white shirt and jeans can be seen sitting on a couch. Priya has nestled herself on the actor’s lap. She is wearing a yellow salwar suit. The two are all smiles. The picture seems to be from some time ago. Check out the picture here:

Friends and fans of the couple hailed them as ‘perfect’. One person commented ‘picture perfect’, while another wrote, “We want more pictures both of you together." Another person wrote, “Such a heartwarming picture of you both!!" Many wished the couple a happy anniversary in the comment section.

Every year, on their anniversary, Priya posts a picture with John Abraham to mark the special day. Last year, she posted another throwback picture where they were twinning in black, while in 2019 she shared a mushy picture where the couple are sharing a coconut, and Priya can be seen lovingly kissing John’s nose.

John and Priya can rarely be spotted together. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, John had opened up about his wife and said, “Priya has a strong sense of self. She doesn’t want to be called an actor’s wife, she’d rather make her own space. She’s not enamoured by the glamour around, her biggest strength is her simplicity and that’s something I find attractive across the board."

