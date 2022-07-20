Priyadarshan Jadhav Shares How He Completed The Script For Timepass 3 in 16 Days

The trailer of much awaited Marathi film Timepass 3 was released on July 15 and it is going viral on the internet. The film features actress Hruta Durgule and Prathamesh Parab in the lead roles. The romantic drama is helmed by Ravi Jadhav.

Recently, writer Priyadarshan Jadhav revealed how he completed the script for the movie only within 16 days. According to Priyadarshan, there was some pressure initially for writing considering good response received from the audiences for the two previous parts.

In a recent interview, Priyadarshan revealed that writing for three parts of Timepass was not easy. Still, he completed writing the project in short time because he doesn’t believe in following a formal approach for writing. Priyadarshan penned random scenes with different characters. He earlier wrote a lot of scenes like this and created abundant comic sequences. These scenes were not used for Timepass 1 and 2. Priyadarshan thought of utilizing these scenes in the third instalment of Timepass.

Priyadarshan also faced some difficulties writing the scenes between Palvi Dinkar Patil and her father. Still, he managed to overcome these hurdles and completed Timepass 3’s writing.

The two installments of the Timepass franchise revolved around Dagdu and Prajakata’s love story. Timepass starring Prathamesh Parab and Ketaki Mategaonkar garnered a lot of love from the audiences. Its sequel Timepass 2 was also impressive but some pointed out that length was an issue with the film.

The film will be released in theatres on July 29. Currently, makers and cast are leaving no stone unturned for promoting Timepass 3. Prathamesh was recently seen on roads promoting this film. He danced on the song Sai Tujhe Lekaru.

Song Sai Tujhe Lekaru was released on July 4 and garnered more than 8 Lakh views on YouTube. Audience praised the camera work and choreography. Prathamesh’s energetic performance was also a delight to watch. Amitraj and Adarsh Shinde have given voice to this number. Amitraj has also composed this chartbuster.

