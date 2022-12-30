Home » News » Movies » Priyamani-Starrer Bhamakalapam To Have Its World TV Premiere On New Year’s Day

Priyamani-Starrer Bhamakalapam To Have Its World TV Premiere On New Year’s Day

The crime comedy thriller has received rave reviews from critics.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 16:54 IST

Chennai, India

The film’s message is to showcase the triumph of good over evil.
The film’s message is to showcase the triumph of good over evil.

Abhimanyu Tadimeti’s directorial Bhamakalapam, featuring Priyamani, is all set for its world television premiere on New Year’s Day, January 1. The crime comedy thriller has received rave reviews from critics. The story is centred on the female protagonist Anupama Mohan, played by Priyamani, who is a homemaker and YouTuber, known for her amazing culinary skills. But her happy life takes a turn when she stumbles upon a dead body and gets trapped in the world of smuggling and murders.

The film is touted to be a laughing riot. In an interaction, director Abhimanyu said that the film is inspired by a traditional dance form of Andhra Pradesh by the same name, and is further based on Goddess Sathyabhama killing the demon Narakasura, which is also the notion of the film.

Advertisement

Talking about Priyamani’s role, he said that the actress’ character is designed to be a headstrong woman who will go to any length to save herself and her family. The film’s message is to showcase the triumph of good over evil. “With the World Television Premiere on Colors Tamil, we are confident that the film will appeal to more masses and be appreciated by all," he added.

Priyamani also shared that the filming of Bhamakalapam was undertaken during COVID-19 in Hyderabad, and was completed in a span of only 25 days. Speaking about her experience playing the character, she said: “A character like Anupama, who is loud and nosy, is completely opposite to what I am in reality. With its World Television Premiere in Colors Tamil, I am confident that more of the viewers will get to see me in a new light, and will have a great weekend watch."

RELATED NEWS

Apart from Priyamani, John Vijay, Shanthi Rao, Sharanya Pradeep and Kishore are in the key roles in the film.

Advertisement

The film will premiere on TV on Sunday, January 1 at 2 pm on Colors Tamil.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 30, 2022, 16:54 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 16:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash

+8PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Racy Black Bikini From Beach Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures