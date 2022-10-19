Priyamani To Play This Key Character in Chiranjeevi’s Next? What We Know

Actress Priyamani, who is known for her versatility, has acted in many films across all South languages. The industry is buzzing with reports that the talented diva has been approached to share the screen space with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi in a Telugu film. Moreover, Chiranjeevi will likely be seen playing dual roles in this yet-to-be-titled film.

It remains to be seen if this National award-winning actress gives her nod for the project. Should it happen, it will be her first collaboration with the megastar.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed actress is currently busy with Doctor 56. This film is presented by the popular banner Sri Lakshmi Jyoti Creations. Praveen Reddy, who is bankrolling the film under Hari Hara Pictures, has also written the story and screenplay of the Priyamani-starrer.

The first look of Priyamani from the Sci-fi and suspense thriller was released yesterday by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil-Kannada bilingual will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Malayalam on December 9.

The technical crew of DR 56 includes cinematographer Rakesh C Thilak, music composer Nobin Paul, and editor Vishwa NM.

Moreover, the pan-India star has also been roped in by the makers of NC22 to play a key role in the film. The upcoming film, headlined by Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, in the lead, will have popular Tamil director Venkat Prabhu at the helm of things.

Besides the aforementioned projects, The Family Man star has a series of projects, including Cyanide, Quotation Gang, Khaimara, Maidaan, and Jawan, awaiting.

Advertisement

Priyamani’s last outing was Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam. The film, directed by Venu Udugula, saw her playing Comrade Bharathakka and also stars Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here