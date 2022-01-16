Priyank Chopra, Zendaya Serve ‘Bossy Vibes’ in Valentino Suit, Who Wore It Better?

Social media often witnesses fashion coincidences. Global icon Priyanka Chopra made heads turn when she became the cover star for the Vanity Fair magazine. The actor shared some images from the photoshoot on Instagram. Her style game, once again, was hailed by fans and fashion enthusiasts. However, one of her outfits was eerily identical to the one worn by the Zendaya, while she was promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Graham Norton Show.

Priyanka posted two pictures of herself, and she effortlessly served the 'BAWSE' lady vibes. The actor had donned a power suit from the Valentino Spring 2022 collection, which featured contemporary and feminine aesthetics through its form and fitting, while the purple shirt added a retro-chic vibe to it.

She paired the outfit with bow-adorned peep-toe sandals and a messy mohawk-inspired hairdo. Priyanka opted for a dark plum lip shade, and dewy make-up to round up the actor’s makeup. Priyanka skipped on accessories and jewels to let the street-style-inspired look take the centre stage.

Whereas Zendaya had opted for a crisp and elegant look. She for high-waisted pants and she had tucked the purple shirt elegantly, leaving the first few buttons open. The actor paired a pair of black pointed Christian Louboutins with the outfit. She had left her straightened tresses open and had parted them from the centre.

Zendaya did not exclude the jewellery department, instead, she accentuated the feminine charm of her ensemble. She wore rings, layered chains, and ear studs. The dewy make-up, nude lip shade, and mascara-laden eyelashes added the glam.

Such fashion coincidences are loved by their fans and it would be difficult to pick a favourite from the two.

