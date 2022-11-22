Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's BFF Rashmeet Slams Bigg Boss for Targeting Her, Says 'Audience Isn't Blind'

During the most recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for displaying her double standards in the house and picking sides for her own convenience. The incident occurred after Priyanka decided to stand up to MC Stan following his fight with Shalin Bhanot. Salman’s words, however, did not go down well with the actress’ fans and well-wishers.

Among those who have reacted to the situation is Choudhary’s friend and former Udaariyan co-star Rashmeet Kaur. In a conversation with ETimes TV, she said that what is happening isn’t right. Speaking about Shalin Bhanot’s fight, Rashmeet said, “It’s the first time I’m seeing someone being insulted for standing against violence. When you’re in a house where 90 percent of the people are in one group and are supporting violence, of course, you would be worried about your safety."

The actress continued by pointing out that Priyanka has consistently taken the right position and didn’t even spare her friend Archana Gautam, who recently resorted to violence in a violent dispute with Shiv Thakare. Comparing both the heated situations, Kaur added, “The difference is, Archana was scolded by Priyanka for raising her hand, and MC Stan was consoled after getting violent. You can insult Priyanka all you want but facts are facts and the audience isn’t blind."

During the episode, Salman pointed out that Priyanka’s double standards are visible not only to the housemates and Bigg Boss but also to the audience. Priyanka tried to defend herself, but Salman cut her off and said she wasn’t ready to comprehend. “You don’t want to understand. For example, yesterday’s situation. Where there was already fire in the house due to Shalin (Bhanot) and (MC) Stan’s fight, you were fuelling the fire. It might be great for the show but do we need the fuelling? No, what is organic, is organic," Salman told her.

Fans now believe that Priyanka is the focus of these incidents. Many followers expressed their support for Priyanka on Twitter by using the hashtag “We Are With Priyanka". Fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are enraged at both the producers and Salman Khan. Many people believe she stands up for what is right and speaks her mind without fear. Even ex-contestant VJ Andy has taken her side.

